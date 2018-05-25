Uber driver charged with assaulting female passenger in Iowa City

An Uber driver has been charged with assaulting a female passenger who used the ride-sharing service in Iowa City.

The incident happened last October. Tracking data shows it should have taken less than 10 minutes for the drive from downtown Iowa City to the woman’s home, but the vehicle stopped at one point and the woman was in the car for about half an hour.

She went to a hospital for an exam and DNA from a rape kit has been matched to DNA collected in the front seat of the Uber driver’s car.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ali Alshiek has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse. It’s a felony that carries a maximum 10 year prison sentence.