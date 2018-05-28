Teenager drowns in northeast Iowa quarry

Authorities in northeast Iowa are investigating a weekend drowning at a Chickasaw County quarry that’s a popular place for local swimmers.

Sheriff Marty Hemann confirmed today that 17-year-old Sam Hake died in an apparent swimming accident at Chickasaw Park near Ionia. Emergency vehicles from numerous agencies converged on the park around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday. Hake’s body was recovered from the park’s quarry a short time later.

According to Hemann, an autopsy is planned.

Hake was a student at Nashua-Plainfield High School who was finishing his junior year. District administrators made counselors available at the school Monday morning.

Hake’s drowning at Chickasaw Park occurred nearly two years to the day when another high school student died in the same quarry. 18-year-old Christopher Balvanz of Hawkeye drown while swimming with friends on May 25, 2016, just days before his scheduled graduation from Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.

(Reporting by Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Oelwein)