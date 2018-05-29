Explosion blows hole in Sioux City grain elevator

One person was injured in a grain elevator explosion in Sioux City Tuesday afternoon.

Sioux City police chief Ed Mahon says the explosion happened at 12:55 p.m. at the Anderson Grain Elevator. He says they don’t know what caused the explosion and it was mostly out, but crews had to find and shut off the gas to the elevator to get the fire all the way out.

A gaping hole was blown into the top and side of the structure and homes located east of the building were evacuated because of the threat of a possible second explosion and elevator collapse.

Chief Mahon says there were three employees at the elevator when the explosion happened. He says one was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two others were not injured and have been interviewed about what they saw. The injured employee’s name has not been released.

Mahon says there was a big concern about part of the building collapsing on firefighters.

“They said they saw some concrete moving that appeared to be bulging out,” Mahon says. He says they were being cautious until they could do something to take the concrete down. Firefighters from South Sioux City, Dakota City, Homer and Winnebago responded to help Sioux City.

(Photos and story by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)