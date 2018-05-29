Governor says fired IFA director should not get unemployment benefits

Governor Kim Reynolds’ administration is resisting fired Iowa Finance Authority director Dave Jamison’s application for unemployment benefits.

“He was terminated for sexual harassment and I think that disqualifies him for unemployment,” Reynolds told reporters late this morning.

Reynolds fired Jamison less than 24 hours after getting a letter from a woman in Jamison’s agency who gave detailed examples of Jamison’s alleged behavior. Reynolds did not speak with Jamison or launch an investigation before his firing, factors Jamison could cite when a state administrative law judge reviews his request for unemployment benefits.

“The judge will decide that,” Reynolds told reporters. “But he was terminated for sexual harassment. I think the evidence is pretty clear and I think that disqualifies him for unemployment.”

Iowa Public Radio first reported last Friday that officials in the Department of Administrative Services — the state’s human resources agency — had filed an objection to Jamison’s request for unemployment benefits. The hearing before an administrative law judge is scheduled next Tuesday, June 5th.

A female employee in the Iowa Finance Authority wrote to Reynolds in March, saying Jamison’s behavior made women feel unsafe at work.