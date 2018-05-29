Isaiah Moss to return to Iowa

Iowa basketball player Isaiah Moss has elected to return for his redshirt junior season. The announcement was made Tuesday by Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery.

“After discussing with my family and coach McCaffery, I have decided to return to Iowa for my junior season,” said Moss. “The feedback I received from NBA personnel was extremely beneficial in making this decision while also helping me grow as a basketball player. I am excited to continue my education and train with my teammates so we can have a great season.”

Moss ranked fourth on the team in scoring (11.1), third in assists (62), and tied for second in steals (22) as a sophomore. He increased his scoring average by 4.6 points from his freshman to sophomore season. Moss was voted to the Cayman Islands Classic All-Tournament team, averaging 18 points in three games. The Chicago native poured in a career-high 32 points at Minnesota on Feb. 21, including scorching the nets for 19 points in the final 1:36 of the game.

“This has been a positive experience for Isaiah,” McCaffery said. “This process provided Isaiah with the necessary information and exposed him to the NBA level. I believe Isaiah’s overall skillset will continue to improve this year, which will make him a better basketball player. The coaching staff, along with his teammates, are excited to have him back.”

Forward Tyler Cook’s decision is expected by the end of the day tomorrow, before the May 30 deadline.