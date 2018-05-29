Man missing after kayak overturns on Des Moines River near Fort Dodge

Members of the Fort Dodge fire and police departments resumed the search today for a man reported missing after his kayak overturned on the Des Moines River on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say a man and his wife were kayaking below the hydroelectric dam when both kayaks flipped in the river. The woman swam to shore however her husband was swept away by the river. Their names have not been released.

Police say volunteers will not be needed for today’s search of the water and shoreline.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)