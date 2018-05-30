Volunteer firefighter accused of arson in Poweshiek County

A volunteer firefighter in southeast Iowa is accused of arson.

According to the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Chance Beres was arrested in connection with a structure fire in a rural part of the county Sunday night. The structure was destroyed and investigators say Beres is also a suspect in connection with a number of fires that have occurred in the county over the last five months. He’s currently charged with second-degree arson.

The Des Moines Register reports that Beres is an EMT with Midwest Ambulance in Grinnell and was also a probationary member with the Montezuma Volunteer Fire Department and EMS since April 18.