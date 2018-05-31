19-year-old charged with threatening school in Greene

A man from Greene is in jail today, charged with making a threat of terrorism against the school in the Butler County community.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office reports 19-year-old Andrew Corwin was arrested Wednesday after allegedly making a threat to the school. Law enforcement alerted the district about a potential threat Wednesday morning prompting a 45 minute lockdown at the North Butler Junior/Senior High School.

Butler County Sheriff Jason Johnson says Corwin was apprehended soon after the investigation began. Johnson says Corwin was not found at the school, nor did the investigation conclude that he had been at or near the school. Corwin faces a Class D Felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

(By Mark Freie, KLMJ, Hampton)