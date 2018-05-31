Investigators trying to identify skeletal remains found near Mason City

Local and state law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help as part of their investigation into human remains being found in rural Mason City last week.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call shortly after 1 o’clock on the afternoon of May 20th regarding remains being found about two miles east of the city limits. Sheriff’s deputies a short time after arriving on the scene requested assistance from the DCI, with investigators collecting the skeletal remains and taking them to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

An autopsy was performed on May 23rd, with the results of the autopsy not being released at this time. The DCI does say they were able to determine through a forensic odontologist that the remains were not those of former KIMT anchorwoman Jodi Huisentruit, who vanished in June 1995.

The DCI says an anthropologist was able to determine that the remains may have been there for between five to 15 years, and they’re believed to be from a white female, between the ages of 20 and 45, with the height being between five foot and 5-foot-7 inches tall.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department and the DCI are requesting that if you have any information regarding a missing person that fits the description that you contact the Sheriff’s Department at 641-421-3000.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)