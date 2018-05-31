Waterloo police investigate death of man in shooting

Waterloo Police are treating the death of a man whose body was discovered in a residential alley close to downtown around 5:30 today as a homicide.

Authorities closed the alley and spent the morning collecting evidence as part of the investigation. Police have identified the victim as 22-year-old Shavondes Martin of Waterloo. They say he died from a gunshot wound, but haven’t released any other details. It’s not yet clear if the shooting is connected to another one that sent a woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening facial injuries Wednesday night.

That incident occurred just before midnight in a separate west-side neighborhood.

(Story and photo by Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Oelwein)