Body of Clare man who died in accident on Des Moines River recovered

Authorities in Fort Dodge have recovered the body of the kayaker who was reported missing Monday.

The body of 26-year-old Alex Dencklau of Clare was found by Fort Dodge firefighters early Thursday afternoon in the Des Moines River near the Fort Dodge Wastewater Treatment Plant. Dencklau was with his wife kayaking Monday afternoon when his kayak capsized below the hydroelectric dam. Dencklau’s wife was in another craft and was able to swim to shore.

The body of Dencklau will be transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner for positive identification.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)