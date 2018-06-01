Three Democrats running in Iowa’s third congressional district

Republican Congressman David Young of Van Meter is seeking reelection and three Democrats are hoping they’re selected by Primary voters to challenge him in November.

Cindy Axne of West Des Moines worked in state government for nine years when Democrats Tom Vilsack and Chet Culver and Republican Terry Branstad were serving as governor. She and her husband run a digital design firm. Pete D’Alessandro of Des Moines has worked for Tom Harkin and Tom Vilsack and he was state coordinator for the 2016 Bernie Sanders campaign here. Sanders has endorsed D’Alessandor and helped him raise money. Eddie Mauro of Des Moines is a former teacher and coach at the high school and community college level. He is currently president of a wholesale insurance firm that does business nationwide.

Simpson College political science professor John Epperson says Mauro’s last name is well-known in populous Polk County because his relatives have won office. Axne may benefit from being the only female in the race.

“I think she absolutely does,” Epperson says. “That doesn’t necessarily mean she’ll win.

And Epperly says D’Alessandro mainly presents himself “as the Bernie guy. That’s an interesting strategy which if you look nationally hasn’t worked all that well in most places.”

There is also a Libertarian candidate running in the third district. Bryan Holder of Council Bluffs is a Creighton Law School graduate who runs his family’s photography business.