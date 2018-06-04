Winnebago buys recreational boat company Chris-Craft

Winnebago Industries is announcing plans to expanding its recreational products to boats.

The Forest City-based motor home manufacturer announced today that they have acquired Chris-Craft, a recreational boat builder, from Stellican Ltd., which has owned the brand since 2001. Winnebago president and CEO Michael Happe says Chris-Craft is as iconic, premium brand that dates back to 1874 that shares many similarities with the Winnebago brand.

Happe says Chris-Craft’s strong brand, high-quality product line, and premium position in the marine market make it an attractive addition to the Winnebago portfolio. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but Winnebago says they expect to maintain Chris-Craft’s Sarasota Florida headquarters and to have Chris-Craft’s president Stephen Heese to continue in that position.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)