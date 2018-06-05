Pate says texts with wrong voting site sent in error, not malicious

State election officials say it appears one of the campaigns involved in today’s Primary Election made an “error” and has sent out text messages directing Iowans to the wrong voting location.

Officials have not identified which campaign is involved. But, in a tweet, Secretary of State Paul Pate said it was not “malicious.” Earlier today, Pate’s office announced the text messages were targeting Democratic voters in at least four counties and not only directed voters to the wrong precinct polling location, but gave the wrong information about Primary Election Day — which is today.

Just after noon, Pate tweeted that county auditors in Black Hawk, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Winneshiek Counties have gotten calls from voters, saying they received text messages with “inaccurate polling place” locations.

Election officials urge voters to contact their county auditor or check the Iowa Secretary of State’s website if they have questions about their voting site.