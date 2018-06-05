Search for missing La Porte City teen moves in new direction

The on-going search for Jake Wilson in northeast Iowa is moving to other areas, nearly two months after the autistic teenager from La Porte City disappeared.

Wolf Creek has been the primary focus of the search since the night of April 7th, when the 16-year-old Wilson went for a walk near the creek and didn’t return home. After initial checks of the water and surrounding areas provided no clues in the investigation, authorities last month decided to bring in heavy equipment to remove large debris piles from the creek. That three-week operation ended on Sunday.

La Porte City Police Chief Chris Brecher says authorities now plan to move forward using leads that come in to expand into different search areas. In a press release, Brecher emphasized that investigators still haven’t ruled out any possibilities in the search for Wilson.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)