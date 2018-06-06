World Pork Expo opens today at Iowa State Fairgrounds

More than 20,000 pork producers and industry officials from across the U.S. and around the planet are in Iowa for the World Pork Expo, opening today.

The Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines is hosting the 30th annual event. Doug Fricke, spokesman for the sponsoring National Pork Producers Council, says the trade show has expanded into both the Jacobsen Exhibition Center and the Varied Industries Building, as well as outdoors.

Fricke says, “The newest, latest, greatest things that are out there for producers to take a look at or learn about at the show, that’s one of the greatest things about an event like this, is the amount of things you can take away from it.” The show attracts pork industry officials from all over the U.S. and 40 other countries.

“That’s one of the neat things about the show as well, all of the folks who attend internationally,” Fricke says. “We’ve got a wide variety of attendees and exhibitors at the show who are all coming here because this is the place to be.” Some 500 companies from around the world will be on-site, displaying products and services at booths, outdoor exhibits and in hospitality tents.

The expo runs today through Friday. Learn more at: www.worldpork.org

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)