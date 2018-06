Police have identified the body that was discovered in a field behind the Target store in Fort Dodge on Tuesday.

He is 38-year-old Aaron S. Pruitt originally from Carlisle.

Pruitt had been living in Fort Dodge recently. He was listed as a missing person at the time he was located.

Authorities said that there is no indication of foul play in the incident.

Pruitt’s body was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

