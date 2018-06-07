Tire blowout leads to fatal crash in Mills County

A tire blowout is blamed for a fatal crash in southwest Iowa. The crash occurred over the noon hour Tuesday on Highway 34 in Mills County.

According to a State Patrol report issued Wednesday, the crash happened when a tire on a westbound truck blew out, causing it to cross the medium and hit an eastbound car. A passenger in the car, 34-year-old Tristan Marsh of Clarinda, died in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Four other people, ages 1, 11, 23 and 65, were injured and taken to area hospitals.