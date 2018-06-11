Murder warrant issued in 2015 shooting in Des Moines

A murder warrant was issued today for a man being held in Arizona as a material witness in a central Iowa murder.

Des Moines police issued the first-degree murder warrant for Alf Freddie Clark who was arrested Friday in Tucson, Arizona on the previously issued material witness warrant. Clark is wanted in the death of 36-year-old Tacono Conner of Des Moines. Connor was found shot to death in the hallway of an apartment on December 27th of 2015.

A woman, 37-year-old Amy Stolki was also shot, but survived. Des Moines police say they are working on extraditing Clark back to Iowa. They have not released any of the details of the investigation that led to issuing the murder warrant.