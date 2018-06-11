Nevada woman dies in Boone County accident

A woman died in an accident between a car and pickup Sunday in central Iowa’s Boone County.

The Iowa State Patrol reports a pickup driven by 24-year-old Jordan Ihel of Polk City failed to stop at an intersection of a Boone County E-57 and Highway 169 and struck a car driven by 27-year-old Phillip Fleming of Nevada.

A passenger in the car, 26-year-old Alyssa August of Nevada, died in the accident. Fleming was lifeflighted to a Des Moines hospital. His condition is not available. Ihel was not injured.

The State Patrol no charges have been filed at this time as they continue investigating the accident.