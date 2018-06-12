Challenging schedule awaits Iowa State

One college football preview magazine expects Iowa State to make more progress next season even though the win total may not show it. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview expects Iowa State to be in bowl contention once again against a difficult schedule. ISU posted upset wins over Oklahoma and T-C-U in posting an 8-5 record in 2017 that included a victory over Memphis in the Liberty Bowl.

“This is a very good Iowa State team but it is going to be tough for them to top last year’s record”, said Steele. “They play Iowa, T-C-U, Oklahoma State and Texas all on the road this year but Matt Campbell is building this team the right way.”

Steele says an Iowa State defense that ranked third in the Big-12 last season will be solid, again. He expects the biggest improvement to be a running game that ranked ninth in the conference in 2017 by averaging just over 113 yards per game.

“Getting Kyle Kempt back at the quarterback spot is huge”, added Steele. “When I talked to coach Campbell he feels the offensive line will be better so you can expect David Montgomery to boost his yards per carry average.”

Iowa State opens the season at home on September first against South Dakota State. Steele’s College Football Preview will hit the newsstands on June 26.