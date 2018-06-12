National Weather Service confirms one tornado touchdown in northeast Iowa

Severe weather that swept across northeast Iowa over the weekend produced at least one tornado.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a small twister briefly touched down in Buchanan County Saturday evening. Officials say an EF-1 tornado touched down about six miles southeast of Winthrop at 9:36 p.m.and was on the ground for only one minute.

An NWS assessment team survey the damage on Monday and estimated the tornado had peak winds at 95 mph. The twister was about 20 yards wide and traveled about one-tenth of a mile. The tornado took the roof off a home and damaged some trees, but no injuries were reported.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)