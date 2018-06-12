Sex trafficking investigation leads to charges against 7 people in Des Moines

Seven central Iowa residents are now charged with sex trafficking after appearing in federal court in Des Moines.

Information released in court accuses Darren Coleman, Sarina Williams, Mark Carter, and Stephen Cobb of the sex trafficking by force of three adults in the spring and summer of 2017. Mark Carter, Julyen Singleton, Ronzell Williams, and Breanna Brown are also charged with conspiring to force another victim into sex trafficking. Carter is accused of trafficking another victim.

Coleman, Cobb and Carter face additional charges for using a weapon. Coleman and Williams are also charged with taking the victims across state lines. The trial has been set for October 15th.

The seven each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and could receive a maximum of a life sentence.