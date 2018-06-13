Prison time for man who admits he shot at cars, apartments in Iowa City

The man responsible for shooting at cars and apartments in Iowa City last summer will do time in a federal prison.

Twenty-one-year-old Alexander Alvarado pleaded guilty in February to unlawful use of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. He’s been sentenced to three years in prison.

Alvarado admitted to Iowa City Police that during an eight-day period last July, he shot at several vehicles and two residences from his second-story apartment. Authorities found three guns, one of which was stolen, during a search of his apartment. They also found dozens of pills, including OxyContin and Xanax, as well as 20 grams of marijuana.