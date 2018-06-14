Heavy rains bring flash flooding across parts of Iowa

Flash flood warnings are posted for parts of northwest and central Iowa after a deluge of rain this morning.

Barricades are posted to block off flooded streets and highways in many areas. The Hamilton County town of Stanhope got between six and nine inches of rain, according to Stanhope Fire Chief Mike Hanson.

“We just got a heavy rain and it just kept on raining,” Chief Hanson says. “We had to shut down Highway 17 through town here. I’m sure a lot of people got water in their basements. I hope this just dies down and we can check out the damage.”

There are flooded fields between Webster City and Stanhope. The rain should be ending soon, though very hot weather is in store for the weekend.

DMACC’s Boone campus has shut down by flooding and Highway 69 was closed between Ames & Huxley from flooding The city of Ames says flash flooding is occurring on many low-lying roads and areas across the city.

The City of Ames, Iowa State University, and the National Weather Service (NWS) are also monitoring river levels for potential river flooding.

(Photos and story Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)