Iowa withdraws from Hy-Vee Classic

The University of Iowa announced this will be the final year of The Hy-Vee Classic in Des Moines. The one-day event started in 2012, featuring the four Division I men’s basketball programs from the state of Iowa. Each year, Iowa and Iowa State rotated playing Drake and Northern Iowa.

“In our last agreement we added language that provided each institution an opportunity to opt out of the remainder of the contract if they reached 22 required games by the conference,” said Iowa athletic director Gary Barta. “The addition of two conference games is good for our fans, the Big Ten Conference and our strength of schedule, but unfortunately it created some scheduling challenges that impacts this event.”

Several changes have occurred since the creation of The Hy-Vee Classic. Maryland and Rutgers were added to the Big Ten Conference. In addition to the Big Ten’s announcement of a 20-game league schedule, the Gavitt Tipoff Games, featuring the Big Ten versus the Big East was also introduced in 2015.

The Hawkeyes will make their final appearance in the men’s basketball event against Northern Iowa on Dec. 15, 2018, at Wells Fargo Arena. Northern Iowa and Drake are not currently included on future Iowa men’s basketball schedules. The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk game between Iowa and Iowa State will continue as scheduled.

“We truly appreciate the support of the fans in central Iowa, the Wells Fargo Arena staff, and Hy-Vee for their commitment to this event,” added Barta. “As we have in the past, the Hawkeyes will continue to evaluate playing in-state schools on a sport-by-sport, case-by-case basis.”