Storm Lake man killed in accident between train and ag sprayer

A northwest Iowa man was killed Wednesday when a piece of farm equipment was struck by a freight train near Newell.

According to the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s office, the incident was reported shortly before 9:15 am. It was determined that the driver of the agricultural sprayer, 33-year-old Kyle Drey of Storm Lake, was ejected from the piece of equipment he was operating. Drey died at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the train was eastbound, and that the sprayer had been eastbound and turned north to cross the railroad tracks. The train collided with the sprayer, causing it to roll into the ditch. The train was operated by CN Railroad out of Fort Dodge.

(By Joel Hermann, KAYL, Storm Lake)