Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Crime & Courts / Dubuque County woman charged with OWI after kids seen riding on trunk of car

Dubuque County woman charged with OWI after kids seen riding on trunk of car

By

Casey Keeley

A Holy Cross woman is facing charges for driving drunk with her children riding on the car.

Dubuque County Sheriff’s deputies went to a parking lot in Holy Cross on Monday night after witnesses reported a woman was driving in and out of the lot with children on the trunk of her car. The arrest report shows 36-year-old Casey Keeley admitted to letting her kids ride on the trunk and a breath test placed her blood alcohol content at 0.121.

She’s charged with second-offense OWI, two counts of child endangerment, and driving with a suspended license.

 