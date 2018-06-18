City of Burlington paying $2 million to settle 2015 police shooting case

Two weeks ago, a settlement was announced between the City of Burlington and the family of Autumn Steele, who was shot to death by a Burlington police officer three and a half years ago. Dave O’Brien, the Steele family’s attorney, today announced the family agreed to a settlement of two million dollars, but it “absolutely” does not end the family’s effort to have more information about the case released to the public.

“The family feels very strongly about the need to release this body cam video and other evidence in the case,” he said. “However, we are going to comply with confidentiality put in place and until we can get the details of that sorted out, we won’t be releasing any additional information.”

O’Brien said he has no time frame for when a final agreement about what may be released to the public will be completed.

“As the court order regarding confidentiality and what materials that we developed as part of this case and discovered as part of this case — as that becomes available and we know whether or not be can release it, we will be releasing more information,” he said.

The Iowa Freedom of Information Council has joined the family’s effort to get more than 12 seconds of the policeman’s body-cam video and other information related the case released to the public. The watchdog group is still engaged in a fight in U.S. District Court for all sealed documents in the case to be released. In January of 2015, 34-year-old Autumn Steele was shot by a Burlington policeman responding to a domestic call. The policeman says he fired his gun at a dog who was attacking him.

