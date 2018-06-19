Clermont man accused of abusing two girls

A convicted sex offender is back in jail, accused of sexually abusing two girls in northeast Iowa.

Forty-three-old Max Stone, of Clermont, was arrested after a month long investigation, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s office. He was initially charged one month ago with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and providing a controlled substance to a minor.

Today, more charges of sex abuse and incest were filed against Stone over allegations that he abused two girls over the last several years. Stone was convicted in 1993 of two counts of lascivious acts with a child.

(Photo courtesy of Fayette County Sheriff)