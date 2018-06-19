Young girl pulled from Big Creek Lake dies

A child who was pulled from Big Creek State Park Saturday has died.

The child was pulled from the water along the beach at the park which is next to Big Creek Lake near Polk City around 8:45 Saturday evening. Polk City Rescue performed CPR on her and she was taken to the hospital by helicopter. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the two-year-old girl — who has not been identified — died this morning.

The Sheriff’s Department says the girl was with family at the time and it is continuing to investigate how the girl drowned.