Groups seeks to block abortion ban exceptions for rape, incest

A group that opposes abortions for pregnant women who’ve been raped is asking Iowa courts to block the limited exceptions allowed under Iowa’s new ban on most abortions.

Iowa’s new “fetal heartbeat” law is on hold until a different legal challenge is settled that argues the abortion ban is too limited. A group called Save The 1 says the new law is too broad and does not protect children conceived in rape.

The group is asking the court to preserve the central focus of the new law and ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat may be detected, but then strike down exceptions for cases of rape, incest or fetal abnormality. Save The 1 argues those exceptions send the message that children conceived by rape or incest “are worth less” than others.