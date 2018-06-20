Polk County drowning victim identified

Police have identified the toddler who died after being pulled from the water at a state park beach near Des Moines.

Two-year-old Celeste Sandoval-Ramos of Perry died at a hospital Tuesday. The girl was with family at Big Creek State Park beach on Saturday evening when she disappeared underwater. A nine-year-old boy from Tama also died Tuesday.

Landyn Short went missing at the Rock Creek State Park beach area in Jasper County on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. He was found underwater about 50 minutes later.