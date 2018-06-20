Rural Janesville woman struck and killed while walking

A woman has died after being hit by a pickup on a rural road in northeast Iowa Tuesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. about six miles southwest of Janesville. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s office reports 52-year-old Kristine Martinson, who lives in the area, was walking with her adult daughter along the gravel road when they were hit by the pickup at the crest of a hill. Martinson died at a hospital.

Her daughter, Annaleise Martinson, suffered minor injuries. She was struck by a side mirror on the pickup.

Twenty-two-year-old Tanner Bodecker of Cedar Falls was driving the pickup. The incident remains under investigation.