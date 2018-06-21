Denison will pay thousands of dollars to settle lawsuit with former police officer

Court records indicate a fired Denison policeman will be paid nearly $350,000 to settle his lawsuit against the city for wrongful termination.

Brad Wendt, who runs a gun shop in Denison, also worked as a policeman, but was fired in 2017. The City of Denison’s insurance company will pay the largest share of the settlement, about $232,000.

The City of Denison is paying Wendt $65,000 for “emotional distress” and another $50,000 for “lost wages.” Wendt’s attorney will be paid about a quarter of a million, dollars too.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)