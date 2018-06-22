Le Mars gets first chance to smell new scratch and sniff stamps

Residents of Le Mars were the first to see new stamps called “Frozen Treats.” U.S. Post Office district manager, Mary Alt, talks about the new stamp.

“There’s ten different versions, but they are ice cream frozen treats. So they are popsicles, different colors, different scents. It’s a scratch and sniff — so you’ll have a watermelon, a bubble gum, a chocolate, vanilla, a strawberry. But it’s one of our first scratch and sniff stamps,” Alt says. She says the concept for the scratch and sniff stamp started nearly two years ago, and it will be available at postal offices nationwide.

Alt says there’s a simple reason Le Mars was chosen for the unveiling of the new stamp. She says the marketing group in Iowa asked that the stamp be unveiled in Le Mars because it is known as the “Ice Cream Capital of the World.” Le Mars is home to Blue Bunny ice cream.

The stamp was unveiled Thursday at the Le Mars Post Office along with a special postal cancellation mark The cancellation says “Le Mars Ice Cream Capital of the World.” Alt says the special cancellation will be used through the month of August. The stamps are the “forever” stamps as issued by the United States Postal Service. Each of the ten stamp designs includes two different treats.

(Story and photos by Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)