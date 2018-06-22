Two given prison time for distributing synthetic marijuana in Pottawattamie County Jail

Two people have been sentenced to time in federal prison for distributing drugs in the Pottawattamie County Jail.

A judge has sentenced 35-year-old Deandre Cooper to 100 months in federal prison, and 30-year-old Charles Beuterbaugh to eight months for possession of contraband by a federal prisoner.

Court information shows the two distributed the synthetic marijuana known as “K-2” while being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail in 2017. A drug dog found the synthetic marijuana hidden in another prisoner’s cell and the investigation found that Cooper and Beuterbaugh had distributed it to other inmates.

The two will serve these sentences after they serve time they already faced for other drug crimes.