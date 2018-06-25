Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 6/25/18

Class 4A
1. Johnston (20-4)
2. Urbandale (19-4)
3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (20-6)
4. Indianola (20-1)
5. Iowa City West (18-5)
6. Southeast Polk (21-6)
7. North Scott (16-3)
8. Dowling Catholic (18-7)
9. Davenport Central (17-7)
10. Marshalltown (14-7)
Class 3A
1. Davenport Assumption (20-6)
2. Harlan (15-2)
3. Carlisle (20-5)
4. Solon (19-6)
5. Sioux City Heelan (19-8)
6. Waverly-Shell Rock (19-5)
7. North Polk (14-5)
8. Boone (14-5)
9. Decorah (14-4)
10. Fairfield (17-5)
Class 2A
1. Cascade (23-0)
2. West Lyon (18-1)
3. Iowa City Regina (15-6)
4. Wilton (14-4)
5. Estherville Lincoln Central (16-2)
6. Dyersville Beckman (18-8)
7. New Hampton (19-3)
8. Monticello (16-3)
9. Centerville (15-3)
10. Van Meter (18-5)
Class 1A
1. Mason City Newman (23-1)
2. Lisbon (24-0)
3. North Linn (26-3)
4. Remsen St. Mary’s (16-3)
5. Alburnett (23-3)
6. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (21-6)
7. Council Bluffs St. Albert (20-5)
8. South Winneshiek (16-4)
9. New London (17-2)
10. Tri-Center (Neola) (12-2)