Red Cross distributes flood clean up kits as 5 new county disaster proclamations issued

The governor issued a disaster proclamation today for five counties in response to flooding and severe weather.

The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather in Hancock, Humboldt, Plymouth, Sioux and Winnebago counties.

A spokesman for the American Red Cross says the organization has handed out more than 1,300 flood clean-up kits to home and business owners in 12 northwest Iowa counties. Regional communications officer Mark Tauscheck, says he expects more kits will be passed along because it just keeps raining.

“I think there are a few areas up in Sioux County that again got four-to-eight inches of rain and so that’s on top of what fell late last week that caused all of the problems in the first place,” Tauscheck says. Tauscheck, says the agency is also monitoring the situation downstream.

“I know we’re watching the situation in Adel and Perry further down in the watershed, you know the usual suspects when we have flooding like this, but as of now we have not received any calls for help from emergency management in the central part of the state,” according to Tauscheck.

Tauscheck says at least 91 communities have been affected by flood water. Residents in counties that have been given a state disaster proclamation can get a grant to cover flood costs from the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents of the five counties. The program is based on income and provides grants of up to $5,000.

You can get an application for the program through the Iowa Department of Human Services website.

(Rob Dillard of Iowa Public Radio contributed to this story)