Ottumwa teacher arrested after sending messages to 13-year-old former student

A middle school teacher in southeast Iowa is accused of sending inappropriate messages to a child.

Thirty-five-year-old Zachary Barr of Ottumwa was arrested Monday after police say they received a complaint earlier this month from the parents of a 13-year-old girl. Barr is a 6th grade teach at Evans Middle School in Ottumwa and the girl is one of his former students.

Police say Barr sent her “inappropriate messages” via social media. Barr is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist or school employee, and dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to a minor. Following his arrest on Monday, Barr was placed on paid administrative leave by the Ottumwa School District.

Statement from Ottumwa Schools Superintendent Nicole Kooiker:

“The Ottumwa Community School District was notified by law enforcement late Monday, June 25, regarding the alleged misconduct of a teacher. The district responded swiftly by immediately placing the teacher on paid administrative leave. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement in their investigation to maintain our commitment of a safe and secure learning environment for our students.”

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)