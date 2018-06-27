One bicyclist killed, two injured in Palo Alto County accident

A bicyclist was killed, two others hurt, after being hit by a vehicle in northwest Iowa’s Palo Alto County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 36-year-old Luke Bryan Rouse of Emmetsburg was riding a bicycle southbound on County Road N40 when he was struck by a southbound 2006 Dodge van driven by 83-year-old Duane Francis Anderson of Estherville.

Rouse was transported to the Palo Alto County Hospital where he died of his injuries. Rouse’s wife, Lacey, and their 4-year-old son were also struck by the Anderson vehicle. They were transported by Palo Alto County rescue after sustaining injuries.

According to the accident report, Anderson stated he was adjusting a mirror in the vehicle and did not see the bicyclists.

The accident remains under investigation.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)