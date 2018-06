A woman who drove her car into a pond in Waukee Tuesday has died.

Waukee police say 38-year-old Shessla Whitlow veered off Hickman Road and her car went into the detention pond for a parking lot. She was pulled her from the submerged car by police and firefighters.

Whitlow was given CPR at the scene, but she later died at the hospital. The Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy to try and determine if there was a medical issue that caused her to leave the roadway.