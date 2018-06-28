Body found near woman’s house in Castana

A death investigation is underway in rural western Iowa.

Monona County Sheriff’s deputies went to 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe’s house near Castana on Tuesday after getting a request for a welfare check.

They did not find her, but they arrested her grandson, Eliot Stowe, on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated matter. A news release states a body was found on Wednesday “a short distance” from the home, but authorities are not saying if the body is that of Cheryl Stowe.

The body was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.