Davenport man pleads guilty in heroin overdose case

A 50-year-old Davenport man linked to an overdose death a year-and-a-half ago is pleading guilty and could be sentenced to life in prison.

Larry Lazell Bolden admits that in early 2017 he sold heroin laced with fentanyl to a person who gave the drug to someone else who overdosed and died in a Davenport hotel. Bolden also admits he distributed heroin to someone who wound up being a police informant.

Bolden’s sentencing is scheduled for late October. He faces a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison, plus a maximum fine of $2 million.