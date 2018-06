Northern Iowa sophomore basketball player Tywhon Pickford will miss most of summer workouts after suffering a dislocated ankle. Panther coach Ben Jacobson says the injury occurred in May.

“We got lucky that he did not need to have surgery and he has already started his rehab”, said Jacobson. “He could even get back in late July possibly and we thought it might be a three to four month deal.”

Pickford started all 32 games last season and shattered UNI’s freshman rebounding record