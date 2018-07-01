Drake mourns the death of broadcaster Larry Cotlar

Drake University is mourning the death of broadcaster Larry Cotlar, who died after his van stalled in flash flooding in Des Moines Saturday night. Police responded to a report of a stalled van whose occupant was swept away by floodwaters. Cotlar’s body was found four hours later several blocks away.

“Our hearts go out to Larry’s family and friends, especially the thousands of Bulldog fans in Des Moines who have come to know Larry as the voice of their hometown team,” said Marty Martin, president of Drake University. “Larry’s enthusiasm and dedication brought so much joy to so many in our community and beyond. We are deeply grateful for his long, proud service.”

“Larry was so committed to Drake Athletics,” said Brian Hardin, athletics director for Drake University. “We all had the utmost respect-not just for Larry’s talent, but for the kind of quality person and colleague he was. Larry was loyal, passionate and tireless. He touched the lives of so many, and leaves behind an incredible legacy here at Drake.”

Cotlar was Drake’s play-by-play announcer since 2005. He had worked at several Des Moines radio stations and also had a stint as the host of a nationally syndicated sports talk show. He is survived by his wife, Deb Brewer-Cotlar, and two sons.