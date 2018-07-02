Man with knife shot and killed by Panora police officer

A man was shot and killed by a police officer in Guthrie County Sunday.

The Iowa DCI says the Panora police department responded to a 911 call just after 7 p.m. about a man in an apartment complex with a knife who was threatening people. Officers found the man and say he confronted them with the knife and was told several time to drop it — but refused.

An officer fired and hit the man and he later died. The body of the man, who has not been identified, has been taken to the state Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. The officer is on paid leave until an investigation of the shooting is completed.