5 mph ‘no wake’ speed limit now in Iowa Great Lakes

Officials are limiting boat speeds in a popular northwest Iowa tourist area.

The Dickinson County Emergency Management Commission met for an emergency session today to talk about current water levels on the Iowa Great Lakes following multiple rounds of heavy rain over the past few weeks in the area. The commission decided to implement a lake-wide emergency five mile per hour speed limit on all lakes in Dickinson County effective immediately and lasting until the further notice including for the 4th of July holiday.

The rule was put in place to help prevent further damage to area lakeshores and critical impacts to public infrastructure.

(Reporting by Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)