New Virginia man identified as person shot by police officer in Panora

The state DCI has identified the victim of a police shooting in Panora Sunday as 26-year-old Joshua Reed of New Virginia.

The Iowa DCI says the Panora police department had received a 911 call just after 7 p.m. Sunday about a man in an apartment complex with a knife who was threatening people. Police say that man, who was Reed, came at officers with the knife and refused to drop it after being told several times.

Reed was shot by officer Rock Armstrong. The autopsy showed Reed died from multiple gunshot wounds. Armstrong is a 17-year veteran and is on paid leave until the investigation is complete.