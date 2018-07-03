South Carolina Senator Scott to headline Iowa GOP fundraiser

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is making his fourth trip to Iowa to speak at a political event. Scott, recently referred to as the GOP’s “joyful warrior” by a prominent conservative magazine, will headline an Iowa Republican Party fundraiser in Des Moines on Friday, July 20.

Scott’s last trip to Iowa was last year when spoke at Senator Joni Ernst’s “Roast and Ride” fundraiser and downplayed the idea he might run for president someday.

“I have aspirations supporting Joni Ernst wherever she goes in this country, whether it’s up the ladder or not, so that’s why I love this great state. You have amazing senators and it’s a blessing to come back,” Scott told a cluster of reporters at the event.

Ernst interjected: “But he would be great if he ran for anything else.”

Scott then joked: “I’m not even running for president of my homeowners association.”

Scott returns to Iowa this summer as the co-author of a new book on bipartisanship. Scott, the first African-American elected to the U.S. Senate from South Carolina, is the founder of the Senate Opportunity Coalition.

“A group of young, energetic, vibrant senators who are committed to bringing opportunity to every facet of their population back at home and, by doing so, throughout the United States of America,” Scott said during his speech at Ernst’s 2017 “Roast and Ride” fundraiser.

Scott’s first trip to Iowa was in 2014, shortly after he was appointed to the U.S. Senate, when he spoke at The Family Leadership Summit in Ames. He campaigned for Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley in 2016, the same year Scott won a full, six-year term to the U.S. Senate.